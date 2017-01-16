Budget Resolutions for General Sessions and the Clerk and Master’s office are expected to pass at the Weakley County Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday morning at 10.

The meeting was originally scheduled for last Friday but a commissioner was absent and this led to a lack of quorum.

In other news, Madison County is requesting all Tennessee counties to pass a resolution naming the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation facilities in Jackson after slain TBI agent De’Greaun Frazier, which the committee is expected to do.

This public meeting will be held at the Weakley County Department of Finance in the conference room Tuesday at 10.