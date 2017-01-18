The adoption of the 2016 county highway road list was unanimously approved by the Weakley County Public Works committee at a meeting in Dresden.

A road near Westview in Martin, Cates Lane, was added at a committee meeting in November and was the final change to last year’s highway list.

In other news, the committee approved a transfer from the Weakley County Highway Department to place funds from the other supplies line to legal services Tuesday in the Weakley County Department of Finance.

Meanwhile, a 928 Caterpillar Loader was approved by the committee to be authorized as a surplus item to be done away with.

The Weakley County Commission will formally meet January 31st in Dresden.