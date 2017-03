An application for a Litter and Trash Collection Grant is expected to be approved by the Weakley County Public Works Committee Wednesday morning at 9 in Dresden.

If the committee passes this litter proposal and the grant is accepted by the state, it would go into the county’s highway fund.

Meanwhile, Weakley County Roads Supervisor Charles Ross will give an update on the county’s road system.

The Weakley County Public Works Committee will meet at 9 Wednesday morning at the Courthouse in Dresden.