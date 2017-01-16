The annual adoption of the 2016 county highway road list is scheduled to take place at the Weakley County Public Works meeting at 9 Tuesday morning in Dresden.

Adopting the list will allow further maintenance and repair to county roads, which will make driving easier for residents and visitors alike.

Meanwhile, the committee is expected to approve a transfer from the Weakley County Highway Department that will place funds from the other supplies line to legal services within the same account.

In other news, the committee will discuss the acquisition and disposal of various equipment in the county.

The Weakley County Public Works Committee will meet at the Weakley County Department of Finance in the conference room at 9 Tuesday morning.