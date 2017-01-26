Weakley County has one of the highest child well-being rankings in the state at number 11.

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found that 30 percent of children living in Weakley County are in poverty, there were only 12 deceased children at the death rate per 100,000, and just 16 cases of teen pregnancy in the county.

Obion County was 51st and Lake County ranked 95th in the state, while Carroll County was 19th in the study and placed in the first quintile with Weakley County.

7,022 children make up 22 percent of Weakley County’s population, which has a total of 34,373 residents.