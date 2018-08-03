Weakley Countians voted to keep their Sheriff and County Mayor following a rigorous campaign that saw four new County Commissioners elected.

Incumbent County Mayor Jake Bynum defeated Jason Plunk with 59 to 41-percent of the votes.

Incumbent Mike Wilson was elected to a ninth term as Weakley County Sheriff by a margin of 204 votes, defeating challenger David Moore.

Moore carried six out of ten boxes, including all of the Martin precincts.

Voters also elected four new Weakley County Commissioners in David Bell, Bobby Dunlap, Donnie Essary, and Colton Nanney.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Westbrook and Dennis Doster were also re-elected to the County Commission in contested races.

In the only contested School Board race, Martin Hamlin defeated Ali Stalter for the Sharon school board seat 56 to 44-percent.

In the contested Constable’s races, Terry Odle defeated Tony Wilson in District 1 and Brandon Odle defeated John Hilliard and Keith Sumner to take District 9.

And in Gleason, for the Alderman-at-Large position, Keith Radford defeated James Mayor Hines 197 to 53.

In the state primary for 76th District State Representative, Andy Holt defeated Scott Fortner 74 to 26 percent.

Holt will face Democrat Deane Arganbright in November.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...