Several Weakley County players received All-Region 7-A football honors recently.

As expected, 2016 State Champion Dresden fielded the most players selected with 11 including Dylan Yates, Dresser Winn, Austin Thomas, Quincy McDonald, Brice Williams, Dalton Meadows, Jordan Mitchell, Blasé Cashion, Hudson Nanney, Ricco Taylor, and Braden Cooper.

From the Lions squad, Dylan Yates was named MVP, Dresser Winn earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, and Coach Derek Rang received the Coach of the Year award.

Greenfield players Will Northcutt, Brantley Baxter, and Nicholas Mitchell made the All-Region team, while Michael Hicks was the only selection from Gleason.

Meanwhile, there were eight players from Union City to make the team along with five all-region selections from South Fulton.