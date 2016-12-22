A few runners in the Weakley County area have received All-West Tennessee Cross Country honors.

Dresden’s Anna Johnson was named All-West Tennessee Cross Country Girls Runner of the Year after strong performances all season long, including a 7th place finish at the Class A-AA State Cross Country meet with a time of 19:37.

Loral Winn and Rachel Cravens of Dresden, also received All-West Tennessee girls honors as Winn finished in 8th place at the State Cross Country meet with a time of 19:54, while Cravens was recognized for a 15th place finish at the West Tennessee Fall Classic.

Westview’s Selam Getaneh also made the All-West Tennessee Cross Country girls team with a 23rd place finish at the state meet with a time of 20:43.

Dresden’s Chase Carden received All-West Tennessee Cross Country honors on the boys team as he won the Region 7 A-AA meet this year.