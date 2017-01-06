A land donation from a resident near the Greenfield School will be reviewed by School Director Randy Frazier for additional financing and information before the next school board meeting.

School board members were optimistic about the using the land for extended parking, though the house on the property would have to be demolished before renovations would begin at yesterday’s school board meeting at Dresden High.

In other news, revisions involving enrollment in college level courses, correspondence courses, and alternative credit options were approved by the board.

Meanwhile, renovations are still being done at Martin Elementary and Martin Westview, where work on the gym among other places should be finished by late spring.

The board also approved a financial resolution for $3,278 worth of liability claims.

The next Weakley County School Board meeting is Thursday February 2nd at Martin Elementary School.