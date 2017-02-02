A building report update on county schools will be given at the Weakley County School Board meeting today at 4 in Martin Elementary School.

Most of the work on local schools has been completed, though Westview still has a couple of renovations left to do.

Meanwhile, Greenfield Junior High students may be able to play baseball if the school board approves this resolution.

In other news, textbook commitees for Health Science and Agricultural Education will be selected at the meeting.

A graduation date for Weakley County high schoolers will also be set.

This meeting begins at 4 at Martin Elementary School and it’s open to the public.