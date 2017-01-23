Weakley County School Board Members are participating in a planning session to cover multiple topics Tuesday from 8:30 until 2:30 at the Board of Education conference room in Dresden.

Board members will discuss personnel issues, board policies, and capital projects, as well as items that directly affect what goes on inside Weakley County schools including curriculum, calendars, and the 2017-2018 school year.

The next Weakley County School Board meeting is February 2nd at Martin Elementary School.