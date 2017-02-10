The Weakley County Sherff’s Department in partnership with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office present the annual Seatbelts Are for Everyone campaign from now until August 1st.

This initiative’s goal is to increase the use of seat belts and child passenger safety restraint devices through checkpoints and public events.

Weakley County Police Captain Terry McDade says the department hopes to get more drivers to wear seat belts and to lower Weakley County’s fatality rate this year.

THSO Director Vic Donoho says seat belt usage in 2016 was up 89 percent from 86 percent the year before, and this year’s goal is to have 90 percent of Tennesseeans using seat belts.

Nighttime seatbelt enforcement is a priority of this campaign.