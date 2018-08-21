The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a scam.

Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says a Weakley County resident recently sent $700 to someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House to pay taxes and a processing fee before their winnings could be delivered.

Captain McGowan says this is a scam.

The Sheriff’s Department is warning residents to never send money to collect a prize and never deposit a check and send part of it back.

Captain McGowan reminds residents that Publishers Clearing House has a fraud protection page and to check with them if you’re contacted by someone claiming to be them.

Once you send the money, local law enforcement will not be able to get it back for you.

