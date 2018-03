Farmers in Weakley County have been honored in a proclamation from the county mayor for being the second largest producers of corn and soybeans in Tennessee.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says farmers in the county produced over 10 million bushels of corn and nearly 5 million bushels of soybeans in 2017.

With agriculture the number one industry in Weakley County, Mayor Bynum says all of the county’s farmers deserve special recognition