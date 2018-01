A Weakley County man is dead following an ATV accident Wednesday.

A 911 call was made before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning with first responders arriving at 661 Woodard Road between Ore Springs and Como.

Upon Arrival, 71 year old Robert F. Weddle was found dead after a Polaris ranger he was driving had turned over on top of him.

Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield will handle the funeral arrangements