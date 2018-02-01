Two sisters in Weakley County are being charged with aggravated assault on their neighbor outside of Martin.

According to the Weakley County Sherriff’s Department, Deputies responded to a 911 call around 8:30 Wednesday evening discovering a woman that had been struck several times in the head and face by a baseball bat.

The victim had been allegedly assaulted by 57 year-old Margaret Elizabeth Richards and 61 year-old Patricia Ann Higgins, both sisters of Hutchins Road.

The baseball bat and a bloody knife have been recovered from the scene.

The victim was flown by the Air Evac life team helicopter to the Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis with her condition unknown at this time.

Both of the alleged perpetrators have been charged with aggravated assault.