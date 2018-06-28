The Weakley County Commission approved a resolution Thursday night extending the current contract with Weakley County Ambulance Service for six months while the county begins a new bidding process.

Before the vote, Commissioner Jack Vincent asked Weakley County Ambulance Service CEO Jeff Washburn if he would continue providing ambulance services to the county past the current contract which expires Saturday.

Washburn responded that for the next six months, Weakley County Ambulance Services would provide service to the best of its ability.

After a motion by Commissioner Scott Fortner, the commission also approved beginning a new bidding process with the commission’s September meeting being the deadline.

The Weakley County Ambulance Service’s current contract is $258,000 dollars per year, which will be pro-rated for six months.