Two people from Weakley County are facing drug charges following arrests made on Tuesday.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at 12495 Highway 45 north of Martin and arrested 58 year old Marvin G Borden and 54 year old Patricia J Stepp after finding close to a half an ounce of crystal meth, digital scales, meth pipes, and over 1600 dollars in cash.

Borden and Stepp were charged with possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stepp was also charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.