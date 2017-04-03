The last food bags of the school year will be packed by the Weakley County Backpack Program Tuesday at 12:30 in Dresden.

Volunteers are welcome to help with packing at the First Baptist Church in Dresden Tuesday afternoon, and this event covers the months of April and May for students.

The non-profit organization will resume packing again in September.

The Weakley County Backpack Program goes to all local county schools on Fridays and gives food to needy kids.

