The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department in partnership with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office will strengthen drunk-driving enforcement from now until January 1st as part of the Booze It and Lose It campaign.

Weakley County Captain Terry McDade says extra deputies will be out searching for impaired drivers as well as seat belt and traffic violations.

THSO Director Vic Donoho says there were 223 fatalities because of impaired-driving crashes in Tennessee last year.

A DUI conviction can cost someone $5,000 or more plus jail time.

Director Donoho also says the partnership with local law enforcement is vital in the battle against drunk driving this holiday season.