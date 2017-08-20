The Weakley County school system is accepting applications for school bus drivers.

Substitute and full time position are available. Positions require a Class- B Certified Driver’s License with a passenger and school bus endorsement.

The Weakley County School System will train any qualified individuals to obtain their Driver’s License.

Transporation Supervisor Ron Byington said the School Transportation Department is certified to test drivers as a third party examiner.

The pay is determined by which route is given and what area of the county that the driver drives.