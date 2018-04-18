Weakley County Chamber of Commerce membership saluted Robert Nunley as the 2018 Weakley Countian of the Year at its annual banquet Tuesday night at UT Martin.

Mr. Nunley was honored for his work with children at the Martin Housing authority and the Martin Enrichment Academy.

Mr. Nunley said he was surprised as well as humbled for the recognition.

Weakley County Mayor and last year’s recipient of the Award Jake Bynum says Mr. Nunley is a prime example of selflessness.

The Chamber celebrated graduation of the elite leadership programs offered in Weakley County.

The Leadership Weakley County Class 2018 Project Chairman Dr. Jamie Mantooth introduced the 2018 Leadership Weakley County Class Project.

The 2018 Emerging Leader Award was presented to Josh Pirtle.

The Youth Achievement Award recipient Christene “CeCe” Spencer of Westview High School was honored

Huffstetler and Sons Seed was honored as the Business of the Year.

The Weakley County Chamber of Commerce hosted over 350 members and guests during the Annual Awards Banquet at the Boling University Center Duncan Ballroom on campus of the University of Tennessee at Martin.