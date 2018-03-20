The Weakley County Commission has passed resolutions to maintain a five year appraising cycle for property, improve county roads and implement a courtroom video arraignment system.

Property Assessor David Tuck says the five year appraisement cycle saves the county money in the long run.

TheWeakley County Commission voted unanimously to move approximately $175,000 out of fund balance to pay for road repairs in county not under TDOT’s jurisdiction.

The commission also voted to spend approximately $20,000 in state grant funding for a video court room arraignment system, which would make arraignments possible from the Weakley county jail to the courthouse without transporting inmates.

The county will match the state about $2,000 for the grant.