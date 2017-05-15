It will be a mostly routine meeting for the Weakley County Commission this Monday when it meets at 5:30 at the Courthouse in Dresden.

Commissioners will approve some amendments to the current budget and hear reports from various committees.

The Finance Committee is still putting their finishing touches on the county wide budget and members will hear how the county highway fund will be enhanced by the addition of state dollars appropriated by the Tennessee Legislature.

Routine reports from Mayor Jake Bynum, the Veterans Service Office, Ag office and standing committees are routine when the county commission meets.