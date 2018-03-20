The Weakley County Commission has passed a resolution to honor the Greenfield girls’s basketball team for bringing a championship to the county.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier says seeing a former student in Coach Willie Trevathan bring home the gold ball brings a smile to his face

The county commission also passed a resolution to recognize Summer Weldon, a Martin native and sophomore at the UT Martin, who was named Miss Rodeo USA 2018.

Ms. Weldon is only the second cowgirl to bring the honor to Tennessee and will be holding a coronation fundraiser on April 7th.