A Weakley County Commissioner is in fair condition following a wreck Wednesday on Highway 22 in between Martin and Union City.

Sources close to the family of Roger Donaldson say the single-vehicle wreck occurred at approximately 2:00 P.M.

The cause of the accident is unknown; however, a single, undetermined health episode may have resulted in the wreck.

Mr. Donaldson was air lifted to Jackson and is being evaluated by health officials at this time.

Mr. Donaldson is in fair condition and is hopeful to return to Weakley County next week.

More information will be provided when the official report is released.