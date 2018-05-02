Voting totals are in for Weakly Counties May Primary Elections with three contested races now settled.

District Four saw a tight race for County Commissioner as well as the highest voting total among the county’s districts at 696.

Republicans Gary Eddings and Colton Nanney won the district with 348 and 178 votes respectively.

Twenty-four year old Nanney, who defeated Jake Waterfield by eight votes, says he’s looking forward to working for the community.

Gary Eddings says he’s proud of the voter turnout in District Four.

In the District Seven Republican Primary, David Hawks had 135 votes and Roger Vancleave had 151 out of 391 total votes to defeat Jordan Long.

David Hawks says he has respect for his competition and is excited to serve for four more years.

Eddings, Nanny, Vancleave and Hawks will run unopposed in August.

In the District 1 Commissioner’s race, 254 total votes were tallied with Republicans Bobby Dunlap receiving 115 and Dennis Doster earning 96 to out gain George Crabtree.

Doster and Dunlap will run in the General Election against Democrat James Bynum.

Of the 17,405 registered voters, 1,678 or 9.64 percent showed up to the polls with 1,240 Republican voters and 438 Democrats.