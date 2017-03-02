The Weakley County Democratic Party will begin the process of replacing two members of the county Election Commission at a reorganization meeting March 25th in Dresden.

Attorney Beau Pemberton and Warner Pace have both announced they will be stepping down April 3rd when their terms as Weakley County Election Commissioners expire.

Mr. Pemberton says after eight years of service, he wants to give someone else an opportunity to be on the election commission.

Election Commissioners are appointed to two year terms that occur on the first Monday in April in odd-numbered years.

The three Republicans on the commission, Wendell Verdell, John Freeman, and Britan Coleman are expected to remain on the board.

The Weakley Co. Democratic Party will have a meeting to recommend replacements on the county’s Election Commission March 25th at the Courthouse in Dresden.