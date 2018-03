Weakley County has removed over 45,000 tons of solid waste according to the Solid Waste Committee.

Solid Waste and Infrastructure Planner for the Northwest Tennessee Development District Wanda Fuzzell says just under half of all solid waste was diverted from landfills.

Ms. Fuzzell says diverted waste is recycled or used for composting and mulching which will extend the period of time landfills in Weakley County can be used.