Six people are in jail on drug charges following the execution of two search warrants by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday.

At 8:00 a.m., a search warrant was served at the Len Haven motel in Martin.

Those arrested were 37 year old George Everett Seaton of Bradford, 37 year old Kenny Lee Hayes of Fulton, and 35 year old Jessica Lee Mcgraw of martin.

They are being charged with possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

George Seaton also had an arrest warrant from Gibson County Juvenile Court over back child support.

At 10:00 a.m., an additional search warrant was served on West Main Street in Dresden.

Those arrested were Dresden residents 38 year old Jennifer Lee Perez, 36 year old Anna Marie Doster, and 31 year old Cordney Deon Booker of Martin.

During the search three and a half ounces of methamphetamine were recovered along with a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, drug pipes, and nearly 1200 dollars in cash.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is about 9 thousand dollars.

Each person is being charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jennifer Lee Perez is also charged with possession of marijuana and Cordney Booker had an active failure to appear arrest warrant that was also served.