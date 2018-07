Early voting numbers in Weakley County continue to remain strong in the third day of the August 2nd early voting period.

330 people voted early Monday, bringing the total thus far to 992 early votes in Weakley County.

Of the nearly 1,000 early votes, 688 have voted in the Republican Primary, 238 in the Democratic Primary, and 66 have only voted in the General Election.

Early voting continues through July 28th.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...