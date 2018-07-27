With only Saturday’s half-day of voting left in the August 2nd early voting period, over 3,500 voters have cast early votes in Weakley County.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says with Friday’s 337 early votes cast, that brings the total votes thus far in Weakley County to 3,576.

Of that number, 2,559 have voted in the Republican Primary, 834 in the Democratic Primary, and 183 in the General Election only.

Friday’s 337 early votes was the most since the first day of early voting on July 13th when 439 cast early votes.

Early voting continues Saturday at the Weakley County Election Office in Dresden from 8:30 until noon.

