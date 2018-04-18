Voting totals in Weakley County are in as the early voting period is scheduled to run through April 26th.

As of Tuesday, a total of 356 early votes have been tallied.

For absentee voting which includes nursing home votes, 80 votes have been counted with Republicans receiving 33 and Democrats receiving 47.

In person votes from the Election Commission indicate that Republicans have received 215 votes while Democrats have received 61.

In total, Republican votes as of yesterday are at 248 with Democrats tallying 108.