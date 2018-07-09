Weakley County elections are now better protected thanks to a new elections-focused cyber defense tool.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt and the Weakley County Election Commission have announced a new partnership with the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

EI-ISAC, which is a part of Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS), offers elections-focused cyber defense tools, including threat and vulnerability monitoring, incident response and remediation and tools for implementing security best practices.

Britt says this new way to quickly share information with local, state, and national counterparts offers his office the latest information about known or potential threats.

Weakley County election officials made the decision after a recommendation from the Division of Elections which is a part of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office.

