The interest in serving in Weakley County government continues to grow.

Some candidates are running on their party label while others are choosing to run as independents.

County wide incumbent Democrat Sheriff Mike Wilson and incumbent Republican County Clerk Kim Hughey are seeking another four year term.

Several other incumbents have filed papers to run as an independent including Mayor Jake Bynum, Road Supervisor Charles Ross, Circuit Court Clerk Jennifer Killebrew and Trustee Marci Floyd.

Newcomer April Jones is running for Register of Deeds as an independent.

Meanwhile many incumbent county commission members are seeking reelection and there are several seeking to be a constable in Weakley County. The primary is May 1st while the General Election is August 2nd.

Weakley County candidates who want to run for office have to pick up filing papers at the Election Commission Office in Dresden and return them with at least 25 registered voters who will sign their petition.

Tennessee will elect a new governor, half of the Tennessee State Senate, all of its State Representatives, a United States Senator, all United States congressmen and local officials this Fall.