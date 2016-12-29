

The possibility of fiber internet for Weakley County is still in the deliberation phase despite Martin approving a fiber optic cable plan with West Kentucky and Tennessee of Mayfield, at the last city board meeting earlier this month.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says ongoing conversations about the fiber internet project involving finances will continue until early spring, when the technological plan could be a hot topic at a county commision meeting.

Meanwhile, the city of Dresden also discussed a potential 30-year fiber cable plan at their last city board meeting this month.