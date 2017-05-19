The Weakley County Finance Department is minus two employees who were terminated for failing to properly report an error in payment of services to a former county employee.

Finance Director John Liggett terminated two women, who work in the finance department, upon the advice of the State Comptroller’s office and the recommendation of the Financial Management Committee Chairman Mayor Jake Bynum.

The payment of services were to a teacher who was not employed in Weakley County but was still receiving a pay check. The two employees lost their position over the incident for failing to properly report the matter to the Finance Director.

Meanwhile in an unrelated matter, the State Comptroller’s office, the Weakley County Attorney and the Attorney General are continuing their investigation of a forged county government check for $1,950 that was red flagged by County Trustee Marci Floyd.

Weakley County Commissioners David Hawks and Roger Van Cleave told Thunderbolt Radio that at this time and to the best of their knowledge no money was misappropriated and they are pleased that the proper authorities are investigating the forgery done by some one apparently outside of Weakley County government.

Weakley County government has received perfect back-to-back audits for the exceptional work it has done with record keeping.