43 true bills were handed down at the Grand Jury in Dresden by Weakley County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham.

Among those indicted last week were Julio Cesar Hinojosa Gonzales of Weakley County for statutory rape and sex crimes, Kevin Fuller of Sharon for arson charges, and Tamee Hyde of Martin for multiple charges of selling a controlled substance.

Several defendants were issued bonds and immediate case dates, while others will have to wait until a later time to learn when they’re due in court.

Meanwhile, Weakley County General Sessions will take place today at the Courthouse in Dresden.