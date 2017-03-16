A number of resolutions and financial transfers were approved by the Weakley County Health, Education, and Economic Development Committee at their meeting Thursday morning at the Department of Finance in Dresden..

The HEED Committee approved the General Purpose School Fund’s placement of $20,860 to pay for high school Personal Finance courses featuring curriculum by Dave Ramsey.

Meanwhile, the Health Department transferred $10,000 to benefit the walking track at Sharon School, and the Office on Aging transferred $2,000 into the Travel line and $400 for Copy Machine Rentals.

The Coordinated School Health fund took around $5,000 out of the medical insurance fund and placed it into the materials and supplies and medical personnel lines.

The HEED Committee also approved a resolution supporting the passage of the Tennessee Broadband Accesibility Act, which would give more Tennesseeans access high speed internet.

The Weakley County Commission meets Monday at 5:30 at the Courthouse in Dresden.