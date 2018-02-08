Police have taken the driver that eluded officers in Weakley County late Wednesday afternoon into custody.

According to Weakley County Sherriff’s Captain Randall McGowan, Lieutenant Danny Smith of the Greenfield Police Department obtained information regarding the location of Travis Streeter.

Officers with the Greenfield Police and Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputies took Streeter into custody shortly after 1 pm Thursday afternoon without incident.

Streeter was found in a house on Highway 45 North within the city limits of Greenfield.

Streeter faces felony charges of evading officers in a car, reckless driving, and 2 counts of aggravated assault after running officers off the road and nearly striking a State Trooper who was attempting to use spike strips.

Other charges may be pending from the Greenfield Police Department as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol.