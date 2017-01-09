A 2016 Weakley County homicide has been ruled as self defense by the Grand Jury.

Janice Leeann Delauter of Martin was acquitted of any charges of shooting and killing her husband Stephen Delauter after Mr. Delauter broke into Mrs. Delauter’s home on Hyndsver Road and attacked her October 23rd.

Weakley County Captain Randall McGowan says Mr. Delauter had violated an order of protection when he entered the house of Mrs. Delauter, and had also drunk several beers while carrying a 9 milimeter pistol he stole from his boss’s work truck at that time.

Stephen Delauter fired three rounds from his gun at Leeann Delauter and missed, after which she shot and killed Mr. Delauter with a 380 caliber pistol.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department didn’t charge Leeann Delauter, though the case did go before the Grand Jury in Dresden Thursday, and it was determined Mrs. Delauter wouldn’t be charged for the incident.