Weakley County will have a location to put household hazardous waste in Saturday April 1st, as a part of TDEC’s statewide collection services.

The Weakley County Convenience Center on County Maintenance Road in Dreden will take hazardous waste from 8 until noon that day.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is supporting statewide household hazardous waste collection services in two other counties, Franklin and McMinn.

Any item considered toxic, flammable, or reactive that shouldn’t be placed with regular garbage is accepted as HHW material.

Household hazardous waste materials can be dropped off at the Weakley County Convenience Center in Dresden Saturday April 1st from 8 until noon.