Three Weakley County libraries have been selected to receive funds from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The Sharon Public Library, the Ned McWherter Weakley County Library and the Dr. Nathan Porter Library in Dresden, were all selected to receive $1,500.

The funds were part of $1.9 million dollars awarded to Tennessee nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools on Thursday.

These funds are aimed at supporting adult, family and summer literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General Store or distribution center.

Recipients of the grants will use the funding to help adults learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, or learn to speak English.