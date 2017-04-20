Authorities believe a man who was being sought on aggravted assault charges may now be in Obion County now.

Sheriff’s investigator Marty Plunk identified Christopher “Chris” Simpson of Weakley County as the man who escaped authorities authorities last night.

Authorities searched for Simpson using a THP helicopter and while offices searched on foot and using their patrol cars focusing on an area off the 45 bypass between Gardner Road and Howell Road north of Martin.

Investigator Plunk said a Simpson is being sought on additional charges including a number of other charges with outstanding warrants in both in both Weakley and Obion Counties. The only description released on Simpson is that he is described as a white male.

Martin Police have not released any information but information obtained is that Simpson wrecked a car last night and was on foot when officers began their search for him.