A Weakley County man died following a domestic argument about 10:45 Friday evening outside of Paris.

Jon Tyson Goodlow, 18, of Dresden was shot and killed after he entered a house at 70 Turkey Ln. in Henry County. Sheriff Monte Belew said John Marcus Green fired a 9 mm pistol at Goodlow following a struggle that involved Goodlow’s estranged wife Courtney Goodlow. The Sheriff said Goodlow had retrieved a tracking device on his estranged wife’s automobile at the scene prior to entering the house.

Sheriff Belew said Goodlow forced his way into the home where the shooting took place. Henry County deputies said Goodlow died at the scene and his body was sent to Nashville for an autopsy.

No charges have been filed in the shooting. The case will be reviewed by the Attorney General’s office. Goodlow’s were the parents of a minor child who was sleeping at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Mr. Goodlow was a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard, and he graduated Dresden High School in 2016. Funeral arrangements are pending.