Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum has confirmed his plans to seek re-election.

Mayor Bynum, who is a lifelong resident of Dresden and Weakley County, has taken an aggressive, outcome driven approach to enhancing the lives of Weakley County Citizens by focusing on education, economic development, and connectivity initiatives.

In an official statement, Mayor Bynum said he is most proud of the work done at the local level. Weakley County’s Commissioners as well as appointed and elected officials are the most hardworking and knowledgeable individuals.