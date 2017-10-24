Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, in his first State of the County address Monday night, unveiled a new county logo and county seal which depicts progress and growth for the county.

Mayor Bynum also released a compilation of important numbers including the amount of business done in the county, population growth, employment figures and federal funds awarded . He called the report “an important review of where the county has been and where it is headed.” His address was well received by county commission members, elected officials, county employees, business representatives, educators and others who came to hear the Mayor’s message at UT Martin’s Watkins Auditorium.

In his address Mayor Bynum cited UT Martin with 2,169 employees, MTD with 1,325, Weakley County government with 1,206, Tennova Volunteer Hospital with 254 and the Northwest Tennessee Human Resource Agency with 250. Those figures represent 15% of Weakley County’s total population works with one of these five employers.

Categorically, 3,375 are either state or county employees in Weakley County.