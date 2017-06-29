The Weakley County Commission is preparing to wrap up their fiscal year this afternoon at the courthouse in Dresden.

The Public Safety Committee meeting begins at 4:45, the Health, Education and Economic Development Committee meeting follows afterwards at 5.

Then at 5:15, The Weakley County Finance, Ways and Means Committee will convene, followed by a full meeting of the Weakley County Commission at 5:30. County Mayor Jake Bynum says the Weakley County budget is not finalized yet, but doesn’t expect a tax increase. The current tax rate is $2.13 per $100 assessed valuation.

All meetings are being held in the county commission room at the courthouse in Dresden.