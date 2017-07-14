A Weakley County Army Colonel is making national news after he stopped his Jeep along a rural highway in Kentucky to salute at a funeral procession in the rain.

Army Col. Jack Usrey’s salute was photographed by a woman identified as Erin Hester and placed on the web where it has gone viral with news media including CNN and Fox showing the salute.

Kentucky law states funeral processions have the right away at intersections when accompainted by an escort

Col. Usrey graduated from Westview and UT Martin has spent 29 years service in the Army including his time in National Guard time.

He is the senior Army advisor to Adjutant General Max Haston.

He is a laison between the Guard and the Army.

His mother Ms. Judy Usrey of Martin told Thunderbolt radio that she learned about it Thursday night after the photo was recognized by a member of the Army.

She said she was humbled by her son’s patriotism but not surprised because he is just that way.

Col. Usrey is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Usrey of Martin and is married and has three children one of which is serving in the Navy, one in school at The Citadel and a daughter in high school.