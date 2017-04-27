The Weakley County Schools Federal Projects applications for the No child Left Behind Act will be available for public inspection and comment May 4th at 3:30 prior to next month’s county school board meeting.

Interested citizens and can review and make comments pertaining to the application that deals with improving the academic achievement of disadvantaged students, teacher and principal training and recruitment, English learners and the rural education initiative.

Betsi Foster is the Federal Programs Director for the Weakley County Schools

The Weakley County school board will meet May 4th at Westview where the grant application is available for review on that day at 3:30 prior to the